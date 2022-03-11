Did Alejandra Baigorria return an engagement ring to Arturo Caballero?

Alexandra Baigorria was sincere in the sequence It’s on fire of the program En Boca de Todos together with michelle soifer. The blonde remembered what she did when she received an engagement ring. ATTENTION!

“Alejandra Baigorria, have you ever returned a wedding ring?” Michelle wanted to know: “Or have you thrown it?” Baigorria made the reveal that she rocked the entire set.

“It’s that they asked me and I threw it at them,” Alejandra said to everyone’s surprise, especially tula rodriguez.

“In this life, nothing can surprise you, Tulita,” added Baigorria, who preferred not to say the name of that person.

“No, never that much. Not long ago, but a few years ago. I think they only gave me an engagement ring once,” Alejandra pointed out, to which Tula commented: “A good listener, few words.”

Let us remember that Alejandra was engaged to the Venezuelan businessman Arthur Knight. And it is that he proposed to the driver during a trip through Europe and she accepted.

During his affair with Arthur, Alexandra He always preferred not to expose more of his private life, since he had already learned the lesson with his previous relationships.

When everyone thought that Alejandra had finally found true love, Arturo was caught in compromising situations with an unknown young woman in a Miraflores nightclub. For that reason, the blonde ended her engagement.