Did Allegri win? No, he lost Mourinho

Roma-Juve it’s a comeback or a collapse ? The question arises on the result of a match full of emotions, marked by a few high-class but tactically bad shots, between two teams with different technical caliber but equally fragile, especially in midfield, and still looking for an identity. To dissolve the question you have to ask yourself if he won the Juve or rather it has lost the Rome . The answer leaves no room for misunderstandings: Roma lost. Fallen in a daze in the last third of the race, when Merry got it right replacements , inserting Morata and Arthur, e Mourinho has them wrong , changing the diligent Felix with Shomurodov. In his defense it can be said that the bench did not offer much. But on three to one, against a more mature Juve, Kumbulla or Calafiori would have been more useful than a striker.

The error of the Uzbek, who ventures and fails the advance on Morata, opens the eleven minutes of confusion in which Roma takes three goals and misses a penalty. The sequence of Images it is a sampling of tactical errors and technical naivety, which only a pathological fear can induce. Locatelli scores with the header comfortably placed, without marking, in the heart of the penalty area. The same kindness had been reserved in the first half to Dybala, prompted by Chiesa while walking alone on the bezel, and left free to stop and brush an unstoppable shot for Rui Patricio. It looked like one oversight, to which Roma had responded by returning to press a mediocre and confused Juve in midfield, so much so that they returned to the three to one with a lucky deviation from De Sciglio on Mkhitaryan’s shot and with a masterpiece by Pellegrini on a free-kick.

Those eleven minutes instead they are proof of a walking faint. Roma runs, but in a state of unconsciousness, chasing the ghost of their own inferiority complex, which has taken possession of the Giallorossi soul. The four to three is an example: Smalling jumps against time in the penalty area together with De Sciglio, and Ibañez, who is behind a few meters, remains motionless to watch the Juve full-back who pounces on the ball and kicks in. goals. The same slip catches Pellegrini, who lands Szczesny with a feint and then kicks him in his hand from eleven meters, failing on the rebound.

There are many ways to defend the advantage. The best is to dribble well. But Roma is unable to do so. His domination is the son of Juventus’ pressing and modesty in midfield. Another way to save the result is to take up defense in order, but this is not a virtue of the Giallorossi either. Whose greatest gift is the courage that Mourinho administered to the group with horse injections. As for reaction allergic, that courage yesterday turned in fear. And for Juve it was enough to play Juve for ten minutes, that is to push with flashes of that ruthlessness that is in the luggage of the tools of a great, even if in disarmament.

Merry can rejoice in victory. But the Juventus performance was unwatchable for three quarters of the match, even for a result player like him. Juve in midfield are embarrassing, in front they are without thorns, and behind they are imperfect. Especially if he believes he can replace Chiellini and Bonucci with De Ligt and Rugani. The Dutchman is aggressive beyond what is legitimate, and uses his hands almost like a goalkeeper, but he is not even the shadow of the two Azzurri nationals.

To see her play like this, the Juve it seems a team to be refounded, in which, after the exit of Chiesa, the loneliness of Dybala and Locatelli stands out. Too little to do difference. But luckily football is good even when it’s bad, especially when seven goals are scored. Juventus fans can cry with joy, and forget what they saw on the pitch. The Romanists have to laugh bitterly, they just have the balm of irony.