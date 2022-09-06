Did Amber Heard ask her friends for money after Depp’s trial? | Films

Irais M.

Colleagues like Cara Delevingne ignored her when she was looking for a place to live.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Amber Heard has reportedly been snubbed by her former friends in Hollywood after she asked them for help following the Johnny Depp trial. the actress of Aquaman She was apparently forced to downsize because she lost money — she still owes her ex-husband more than $8 million — and new projects after the verdict.

According to what some sources close to Amber Heard revealed to Star Magazine, the actress has been rejected by some colleagues. “Amber has been looking for her old party pals, like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, hoping to be offered a place to stay”, indicated a insider.

Said source indicated that Amber Heard not only has not received the expected response, but that in several cases it has been ghosted —which is practically equivalent to “let go”— by her ex-girlfriends.

Photos: Stuart C. Wilson/ Jason Kempin (Getty Images)

Recently, it was also revealed that Heard had sold his house in the California desert to get some money and be able to pay the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. Will be?