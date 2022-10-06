Did Amber Heard borrow money from her friends to pay Johnny Depp? This we know – The Financial

The actress Amber Heard faced a media trial of six weeks against her ex-husband Johnny Depp with a verdict that ordered him pay you more than 10 million dollars in damages for defamation, which is why you must collect the amount even if you have requested an appeal of the court’s decision.

After her lawyer reported that she was not financially solvent, who brings Mera’s character to life in Aquaman he sold his house in California to meet his commitments. Before the lack of job opportunities –and his accusation of a cut your paper in the DC Comics movie – apparently they would have offered him an offer for an adult film by Zen Models.

Amber Heard would have asked her circle of friends for help

According to the site geonews, Heard would have had to ask for help to pay off her debt to her Hollywood’s closest circle of friends, with whom he used to party. However, she would not have received a positive response and, in some cases, some response.

The actress and her little daughter would have had to move to a smaller house, so she asked them for a space. “Amber She’s gotten close to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie., hoping they will help her with a place to stay. She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ignored,” a source told the outlet.

Although it was not mentioned who “left her in seen”, the name of Cara Delevigne has not been far from the controversy between the ex-partner since Depp’s defense pointed out that he had a love affair with model and businessman Elon Musk. Some videos even came to light where she supposedly kisses her in the elevator.