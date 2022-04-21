Did Amber Heard have a wife before marrying Johnny Depp?

ads

Considering how much media attention has surrounded Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal drama in recent years, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that the two even had a past before they met.

That said, what do we know about Amber’s past partners? Has Amber ever had a wife? Read on to find out!

Source: Getty Images Did Amber Heard ever have a wife? In fact, she had a partner named Tasya Van Ree.

Although it’s clear that Amber has been keeping busy in the romance department following her split from Johnny, some fans are wondering if she ever had a wife before she was with the Hollywood star. It appears that Amber actually entered into a legally binding domestic partnership with Tasya Van Ree in the state of California in March 2008. However, their union was never recognized at the federal level, as the US Supreme Court did not legalize it. same-sex marriages in all cases. 50 states through June 26, 2015.

However, as far as Amber was concerned, their union was completely official. According to the Mirror, Amber even went so far as to change her name to Amber van Ree. Tasya, according to her Instagram, is the creator of the company The Untamed Elemental. She is also a successful photographer known for photographing celebrities in black and white, and her work has been featured in many major publications and galleries worldwide.

Although Amber and Tasya made their relationship official in 2008, the actress didn’t actually come out publicly as bisexual until 2010. During GLAAD’s 25th anniversary celebration, Amber revealed the details of her sexuality for the first time.

“I hate the idea of ​​a label as much as anyone else, but I’m with who I’m with, I love who I love,” he said.

Source: Getty Images

Referring to the inequality facing LGBTQ+ people in America at the time, she said she felt the need to speak out and be an advocate. “I think that when I realized my role in the media, I had to ask myself an important question: ‘Am I part of the problem?’ And I think when millions and millions of hardworking and taxpaying Americans are denied their rights and their equality, one has to ask what are the factors that are an epidemic problem and that’s what it’s all about,” she said.

Amber and Tasya finally ended their relationship in 2012, but Amber still has the latter’s name tattooed to this day. In the years since, the actress has been linked to other stars, including Paper Towns star Cara Delevingne and cinematographer Bianca Butti, but she hasn’t made it official with anyone besides Johnny.

ads