Did Amber Heard use dialogue from movies in her testimony against Johnny Depp?

Cas if the judgment between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It would not have given enough to talk about, now a premise against the actress emerged: they assure that on Wednesday Heard plagiarized lines from the film ‘The talented Mr. Ripley‘ when he first took the stand in a lawsuit over Depp defamation allegations.

However, this appears to be false. A review of nearly seven hours of footage of Wednesday’s proceedings shows that Heard made no comments to match with a specific quote from the movie that was attributed to one of his ‘lines’.

The events happened like this. Shortly after Heard took the stand to speak for the first time on day 14 of the libel trial in Fairfax, Virginia, social media users erroneously suggested that lines of testimony Heard passed off as her own actually came from a popular movie.

Users, both in Twitter like in Facebookshared what were supposed to be quotes showing the Heard statements and nearly identical sentences from the 1999 movie “The talented Mr. RipleyThe claim was widely reported in English and Spanish on Thursday.

The psychological thriller stars Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow. follow a playboy millionaire, Dickie Greenleaf, played by Law, and a charismatic manipulator, Tom Ripley, played by Damon.

The messages included lines from Paltrow’s character, Marge Sherwood, saying, “The thing with Dickie… it’s like the sun shines on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets about you and it’s very cool.” , very cold… When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world, that’s why everyone loves him so much.”

That quote was juxtaposed to Heard’s alleged statements at his trial in which he merely substituted “Dickie” for the name “Johnny” while referring to Depp.

“Remember the movie ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’? Well, yesterday Amber Heard took the stand and repeated these lines word for word,” wrote a Twitter user who posted the image, garnering more than 1,000 retweets and almost 4,000′likes‘.

Another shared the same quotes side by side, stating, “Amber Heard used a quote from ‘Talented Mr Ripley‘ verbatim on the stand.” Social media users who shared the posts did not include a link to the images or point to any sources showing Heard speaking the indicated phrases.

But the claims are false, and video and news coverage of the trial do not show Heard making any such comments.

After taking the stand for the first time Wednesday, Heard answered questions including her name, her age, where she grew up and how she felt about the lawsuit, according to a nearly seven-hour video of the entire process posted on YouTube by various outlets.

Heard ended up describing how she met Depp, their relationship and later recounted alleged acts of physical violence by him.

At one point, 30 minutes into her testimony, she stated: “We were secretly dating. It was very nice. I felt like this man knew me and saw me in a way no one else had. I felt like he understood me. I understood where I was coming from. I felt like when I was around Johnny, I felt like the most beautiful person in the world. You know, he made me feel seen. He made me feel like a million bucks.”

She also described their secret relationship time as a “bubble”, saying they felt like they were in a “warm glow”. At other times in his testimony, he alleged that when Depp drank alcohol he would often “disappear” and “come back and be different.”

Other social media users shared images of this actual testimony, comparing it to the quote from “The talented Mr. Ripley.” However, these comments contain significant differences, and Heard never pronounced the movie quote “verbatim”, as claimed.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote a December 2018 op-ed on Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers say he was nonetheless defamed because he was clearly referring to allegations she made in 2016 during her divorce proceedings.

Much of the trial has focused on whether Heard was in fact abused, a claim Depp denies.