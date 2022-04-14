Did Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau break up? Hurt VIDEO of the composer raises suspicions

Angela Aguilarfamous regional Mexican singer, is at the center of the controversy due to the leaking of some photos with her boyfriend Gussy Lau.

What caused a stir was not that the courtship was kept secret, but the age difference between the young woman, 18, and the musician, 33. That is, the composer is 15 years older than her.

Related news

Leaked photos that sparked the scandal (@reinaveneosa)

After the scandal that unleashed this, the interpreter of ‘La Llorona’ went to Europe With all his familly; They shelved the issue and said that “everything is passed through the triumphal arch.”

However, many of the followers of the topic wonder if they are definitely finished; Well, a video recently published by Gussy Lau after statements by José Manuel Figueroa; he aroused suspicion in the fans. Here we tell you.

What did Gussy Lau post?

Through his Instagram stories, the boyfriend of Angela Aguilar posted a video in which he performs a song about heartbreak titled ‘En Días Como These’.

“I’ve had good days and not so good days, since that night you said ‘goodbye’. I’ve had afternoons where I don’t remember when you told me, ‘it’s not you, it’s me,'” she sang. “I guess it’s lovesickness. Well they say don’t fall in love. Right now I’m vibrating low, you know how it is down here. There are days when my chest doesn’t hurt, I wake up with the right foot. Sometimes life smiles at me and I look Of course the exit, but not today,” he concluded.

After this publication, those who have closely followed the scandal wondered if Rene Humberto Lau Ibarrareal name of the composer, is feeling what the lyrics of the song express or if he is celebrating the premiere of the song he composed for the group ‘Hijos de Barrón’.

It should be noted that since the romance was revealed and Gussy confirmed it, the composer has not spoken about it again.

What did José Manuel Figueroa say?

Before the publication of Gussy’s video, in an interview with ‘Despierta América’, Joan Sebastian’s son mentioned that he already knew about the relationship between the composer and the singer.

He assured that I hope love triumphs, because it was a different relationship: “I hope love triumphs, at the end of the day, that is the reality, I loved the couple, they made me a different couple. I already knew, I had already aware, among composers we are very gossipy”, was the statement with which Figueroa would have revealed the breakup of Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau.