Did Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau separate?

After spending a few days in Paris together with her family to get away from everything that surrounded the scandal of the photos, Ángela Aguilar is back in Mexico. At the beginning of April the fAmy Aguilar was affected by the controversy unleashed after photographs were leaked showing the young woman with the producer Gussy Lau giving each other a tongue kiss. The biggest of the questions revolved around the age difference between the two, Angela is 18 and Lau is 33 years old.

Since then, many things have been said, and there was no lack of voices that were in favor of the couple and those that were against, age being one of the sensitive points when disapproving of the romance. At the time, both artists came out to face the situation. While the composer had confirmed the romance, the youngest of the Aguilars was embarrassed and saddened by the circumstances that had to happen.

In the midst of all the scandal, the Aguilar family decided to go to Europe and get away from all controversy until everything could calm down again. The truth is that since the couple spoke, neither has touched the subject again, which suggests that the romance would have ended.

The rupture could be true taking into account the most recent statements of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, where she declares to be “left and single”. Everything seems to indicate that the romance was in the past, since the singer reappeared last weekend on stage and her statements have left much to talk about. The young artist appeared on Sunday, April 17 at the closing of the Zacatecas Cultural Festival. In front of the media, she not only announced the release of her new album, but also hinted that she is single and without any commitment at the door. “My album is called Mexicana Enamorada, all the songs are sad, it should be called like Mexican, sad and alone either Mexican, left and single…something like that,” he said.

The interpreter also dedicated her performance to the “weepers”. “I was nominated for an American Grammy and I lost that one too. These songs are dedicated to all the weeping women”, she said to sing the Mexican classic“ Llorona ”. It is believed that with these words, Ángela did nothing more than allude to the moment that her sentimental life is going through, so it is speculated that her relationship with the producer Gussy Lau has come to an end.