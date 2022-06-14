Did Anuel AA recognize his daughter? the baby has just been born and bears his last name

It seems that nothing can tarnish the happiness of the singer Anuel AA 29 years old and his colleague Yailin, the most viral, after becoming husband and wife last weekend. They have decided to fully enjoy their love, show off their new life on social networks and neutralize the problems.

But in the middle of this important moment for the couple, the supposed daughter of Anuel AA with Colombian model Melissa Vallecilla. Apparently they met in the middle of last year but when the woman told him that she was pregnant, the singer had already met Yailin.

Initially Anuel AA He told Melissa Vallecilla that he was going to take care of her son but then he had no further contact or answered the phone. She also did not refer to the subject before the press or on social networks as she usually does. The truth is that the girl was born yesterday.

Melissa Vallecilla. Source: instagram @meli__valle

It was Melissa Vallecilla who shared a photo and a video on her Instagram profile and wrote next to the material: “Gianella Gazmey Vallecilla. Welcome my love. Thank you for bringing us so much happiness! We love you!” In this way, she let it be seen that the baby bears the surname of Anuel AA.

Melissa and the daughter of Anuel AA. Source: instagram @meli__valle

For these hours, the question is whether the singer finally recognized his daughter in privacy and therefore bears his last name. Then Anuel AA would have decided to put an end to the problems and controversies and take charge parallel to the one he was marrying Yailin, the most viral.