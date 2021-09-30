Did Bella Thorne Really Ruin OnlyFans?

About ten days ago, actress Bella Thorne decided to subscribe to OnlyFans, a platform that allows you to create content and sell it directly to your fans through a subscription that is widely used by sex workers. Within days Thorne made over $ 2 million and pushed OnlyFans to change his policies, apparently without warning. Result: the world of sex workers is furious.

According to several creators of content on OnlyFans contacted by Rolling Stone, the platform would introduce a $ 50 limit on pay-per-view messages (exclusive content sent via direct message to customers) and a $ 100 cap on tips. “There was no notification of the change,” he explains Savannah Solo, sex worker and content creator. “Now suddenly we can no longer receive tips of more than $ 100 and we are forced to sell PPVs for a maximum of $ 50.”

Initially, the blame for these changes was placed on Bella Thorne who, according to some screenshots shared on social media, promised her fans nude photos for $ 200 (despite having previously said on Twitter that she would never sell her nude photos). . The rumor has spread so much that many of his fans have signed up to OnlyFans and then, after having ascertained that there were only innocent selfies on the profile, they asked for a refund. (Rolling Stone could not verify the authenticity of the screenshots that spread the rumor, even if the username and photo that appear there are different from those of the official Bella Thorne account).

A spokesperson for OnlyFans told Rolling Stone that “transaction limits have been introduced to prevent people from spending money they cannot afford and to allow them to continue to visit the site safely. We appreciate the feedback we have received since the introduction of the new policy and will continue to analyze it for further changes. We can confirm that these changes introduced to the transactions were not caused by the behavior of any single user ”.

Still, even though the changes weren’t Thorne’s fault, many content creators who use OnlyFans and who were already furious at the way celebrities were starting to leverage the platform by “gentrifying it” complained on Twitter about the impact it had. these changes will have on their lives – blaming the actress.

“As a black woman I’m very worried about my finances, especially now,” she says Paige, a content creator on OnlyFans. “OnlyFans has given me a chance to breathe and feel a little bit more secure. Video on demand, sexting, tips… that’s where half the money I make on OnlyFans comes from. And these new policies will reduce my income ”.

Many sex workers have interpreted Thorne signing up for OnlyFans as a publicity ploy for her next movie and a disrespect for their well-being. “When a celebrity signs up for a platform used by sex workers, it changes the market and threatens our sources of income. In Bella’s case, it’s also a mockery of our work, ”she told Rolling Stone the creator of content on OnlyFans Bea King.

In addition, many sex workers claim that the changes introduced by the platform reflect the poor communication between OnlyFans and its users. “The site has a habit of constantly changing its policies without telling us,” says content creator Cammi Starr, citing for example the recent introduction of VAT on subscribers residing in the European Union. And as already documented in the past by Rolling StoneIt is not uncommon for sex workers to find their accounts deleted overnight without first receiving any warning.

The platform was also criticized for using SFW content creators in its marketing and not sex workers, who are the majority of users. There have even been concerns about the site’s intention to eliminate NSFW content as it becomes more mainstream, as Tumbrl and other platforms have done in the past. “We sex workers never see ourselves recognized for the work we do and the fact that we help platforms like OnlyFans grow,” says Bella, also a content creator on OnlyFans.

Bella is one of the sex workers with whom Rolling Stone spoke and that they mentioned their frustration with the site, to the point of considering leaving it or to sign up for an alternative platform or to create their own site. Other sex workers, however, are too dependent on OnlyFans to leave. “I can’t lose the thousands of subscribers I have because I’m mad at them for the lack of communication,” says Solo. “OnlyFans is all I have”.

Following the criticism, Bella Thorne apologized to the sex workers. “Removing the esteem surrounding sex, sex work and the negativity surrounding the very word SEX by associating a mainstream face with it was what I was trying to do, to bring new users to the site and create more revenue for the content creators who they use, ”Thorne wrote in a series of tweets on Aug.29. “I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people there are on the site the easier it is to normalize the stigma, but in trying to do this I have hurt you.”

“I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, an audience, you try to use them to help others and support something that is bigger than yourself. Again, I hurt you in this process and I’m really sorry, “continued Thorne, adding that he intends to meet with OnlyFans top management to discuss policy changes and asking content creators on the site to” comment with ideas or concerns you want to talk about “and” send me the links of your profiles and a photo so I can advertise “.