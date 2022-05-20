Did Beyoncé cheat on Jay-Z? This artist makes terrible revelations

The romantic relationship or even better the marriage between Beyonce and Jay-Z is one of the most enviable and wholesome in the world of celebrities and especially music. But there have been rumors of the diva’s infidelity since 2003.

Sean Paul has reacted to rumors that he had a relationship with the American singer after their 2003 hit song “Baby Boy“.

When asked in a recent interview by The Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern if he had dated the Grammy winner, Paul replied, “No! I would like ! She is magnificent.”

He said he got excited when she asked him to work with her, but soon there were rumors that the two were together. This was despite the fact that she was dating rapper Jay-Z.

“We had to talk about it,” Paul said, explaining that their conversation came after the first two times they performed the song.

“We only had three performances, including one at Reggae Sumfest. We were both on the Rock the Mic tour at the time. It was in 2003,” said Sean Paul.

“She wasn’t there every day, but she would come on certain dates and perform the song Crazy in Love with Jay-Z. One day we went to make the video and then performed at Sumfest. It was the first time. The second time was in Los Angeles, and a weird thing happened, and I think that’s what started the rumours. Strange things started happening during performances, which was weird.”

Sean Paul recalled that the Los Angeles concert didn’t quite go as planned. He did, however, reveal that the rumors didn’t sit well with Beyonce.

“She was pissed off and said, ‘I need to talk to you.’ So we go back and we talk and she’s like, ‘What are all these rumours?’ and I’m like, ‘Yo, I don’t know, shit,’ and she’s like, ‘These rumors f*** with my career. I just want you to know”. I thought, ‘They’re not messing with my people,’” he said.

Admitting that Beyoncé was someone he greatly admired, Sean Paul said he jumped at the chance to collaborate with her and had no regrets.

“I’ve always admired his music and it’s beautiful. So when I heard that Beyoncé was going out on her own and wanted me to do a single, I was like ‘yes,’” he added.