Did Beyonce congratulate Shakira at one of her concerts? Know the story behind it

The concerts of great artists in the world of entertainment always have moments that usually mark unforgettable memories Question the situations during their presentations.

This was the expectation that Beyoncé revealed by mentioning colombian singer name Shakira on stage during her US tour. Looks like the mystery has been revealed. Do you know.

When these two artists are brought together, one usually thinks of the immense talent possessed by each and one of their most acclaimed collaborations, ‘beautiful Liar’Single released in 2006.

Related topics



(Keep reading: Millionaire Beyoncé Paid Her Fans to Help Her at One of Her Concerts).

That’s why Beyoncé surprised by mentioning Barranquillaira’s name during her performance at Raymond James Stadium. screams and hopes From attendees and fans.

This act aroused the curiosity of thousands of people and so on, Endless theories that will be disproved later. It was thought that perhaps she was one of the attendees of the concert, that they were going to do a collaboration and that there would even be a presentation of the American singer in Colombia.

However, the truth came out when an internet user took to his network to explain the reason why he did it. Apparently this fan named Shakira made it clear The singer greeted him, not the Colombian.

(May interest you: VMAs 2023: These are the women who win at the award nominations).

“Hi guys. My name is Shakira. She (Beyoncé) was looking at my poster. I was sitting in the stands of the VIP B stage, in the Pure Honey area. I freaked out when she said my name”, the fan wrote in a comment on Instagram.

This theory was confirmed on video of the moment Beyoncé looked to the side of the stage and possibly Read a sign and say the name.

This was later confirmed with a picture of her that read “Say my name, say my name Shakira”, which in Spanish means “Say my name, say my name Shakira.”

(Also read: Beyoncé’s accident happened due to dress slipping during the concert)

This only goes to show that the artist on stage probably wanted it Grant a wish to one of their concert attendees, The coincidence sparked curiosity in the netizens and although many are skeptical, time will tell if any of the other theories are true.

Sofia Salamanca Gomez

digital scope writing

Time

more news

Beyonce’s daughter has sent shockwaves across the net by wearing shoes that cost more than $1,200.

Beyoncé sings and is blamed for skyrocketing inflation in Sweden.

Beyonce kicks off her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ with various costumes and robots.