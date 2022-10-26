Did Britney Spears just tackle Selena Gomez? Internet users tackle it!

Internet users seem to have more and more difficulty following Britney Spears on social networks. Since the latter is finally freed from her abusive guardianship which had lasted 13 years, she continues to continue to be talked about, in particular via her naked photos on Instagram. Her own children, Jayden James and Sean Federline, would have moved away from her because of the famous clichés that she likes to post.

A spade towards Selena Gomez?

On October 25, 2022, Britney Spears posted another photo of herself, this time in a bathing suit. In the caption, she wrote:

Don’t you find it amazing the nerve of women who, when they receive an award, speak out about the fact that they think you shouldn’t show your body on Instagram? They say, “That’s not something I would do,” and yet these women are the ones who are given a $4 million budget to do a music video in which they suck and lick ice cream.

she said before adding:

The other girls have nothing but their gorgeous bodies. Who cares if they want to show it off? They should!

According to her, the women they are talking about here are “hypocrites”.

It was enough for Internet users to understand that Britney Spears, who has since deleted her comment, is talking about Selena Gomez. Indeed, in 2016, when she received an award at the American Music Awards, she then said that she no longer wanted to see bodies on Instagram but something deeper.

In 2020, Selena Gomez does a featuring with the K-Pop group Blackpink on the title icecream in which she licks an ice cream.

Internet users tackle Britney Spears

Doubt is not, or very little allowed here. However, Britney Spears seemed to appreciate Selena Gomez who was even one of the guests at her wedding. Despite deleting the caption from her Instagram post, Britney Spears received a huge amount of comments from Internet users disappointed by his spade.

Leave Selena alone. Shut up and stop obsessing over Selena. Selena has done nothing but give you love and support all these years and in return she gets to be tackled every week in your Instagram posts.

What do you think ?