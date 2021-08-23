Did Cardi B wear a sexy skirt made of necklaces? Or is it a necklace for the buttocks?

Woah, it’s not the first time that Cardi B shows the B-side on the internet, but her latest Instagram look is beyond belief. We could perhaps call it necklace for the buttocks? Or is it a skirt made of pearl necklaces? Whatever it is, it’s definitely revealing and she absolutely wanted us to know:

“Oily body and back“, he captioned the featured video of his peaches, where she shakes her hips and legs so the beads move, serving us a healthy dose of her stunning shapes and ASMR too.

Even though the video is blurry, there’s no denying how sexy the “WAP“, nor how strange this incredible skirt is. Can we really call it a skirt? We would also like to know the name of the designer who created it, unfortunately the 28-year-old did not share the designer’s name.

Loading... Advertisements

This is definitely one of those “love it or hate it” looks, and while it’s hard to understand, it’s impossible not to adore it. After all, we can always count on her for a shocking fashion moment and once again she did not disappoint, quite the contrary.

ph. getty images