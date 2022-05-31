Did Carmen Villalobos send a message to Sebastián Caicedo? – People – Culture

Since the beginning of the year it has been rumored that Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo are no longer together. At first, the actress from ‘Café’ explained that they were separated because of the coronavirus, since they were infected at different times, so they had to isolate themselves.

However, as the days went by, the couple stopped posting images together on their social networks and there were few demonstrations of affection, something that aroused the suspicions of their followers.

Faced with the insistence of the fans, a few weeks ago Carmen Villalobos assured that: “As far as I know, I’m still married”, in an interview with ‘People’, in which she also highlighted that she has had a lot of work, so she has not had much time to share with your partner.

(Also read: Ivy Queen spoke for the first time about her complex disease: “I am a warrior”).

Even so, some national media affirm that the couple signed the divorce after giving themselves some time, a version that is gaining more and more strength in social networks.

Among the arguments of the couple’s fans are the Instagram stories of Carmen Villalobos, who this weekend was singing songs like ‘When love is damaged’ by Rikarena and ‘Tell her’ by Victor Manuelle.

(Of interest: Video: Luisa Fernanda W explains why you can see receding hairlines and thin hair).

For its part, Sebastián Caicedo published some images on Instagram with a description about paying attention to the heart and being true to oneself.

“One day you will understand that everything is in you, in your attitude, in your way of thinking, feeling, speaking and that everything outside is a true reflection of what is inside, then you will change, you will stop paying attention to others and you will begin to listen to your heart, you will understand that the only being that can change your life, is YOU“wrote the actor.

The publication has received more than 62,000 likes, including Carmen Villalobos, who took the opportunity to tell Sebastián Caicedo that his happiness is the most important thing.

(Also: Amaranta Hank says what she will do if Gustavo Petro wins the Presidency).

“Your happiness, the most important“, was the message of the actress of ‘Until money separates us’.

This is Sebastian Caicedo’s post on Instagram. Photo: Instagram: @sebastiancaicedo

The artist’s comment has more than 2,000 “likes” and more than 100 comments in which she is questioned about how her marriage with Caicedo is.

(Keep reading: Sofia Vergara’s luxurious mansion that is worth about 26 million dollars).

At the moment, despite the rumors, the couple has not confirmed or denied that they have separated. The truth is that Sebastian Caicedo explained, some time ago, that they do not need to share images together to show that they are still in love.

More news

Man born without a jaw finds love after years of pure pain

The man who has spent almost 70 million pesos to look like a dog

Objectophilia: woman talks about her relationship with an airplane; she wants to marry him

Trends WEATHER