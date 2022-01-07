Did CD Projekt RED try to buy the IP from Sony?

Jeff Ross and John Garvin (formerly Sony Bend Studio) participation in David Jaffe’s podcast has brought numerous background related to the development of Days Gone and the non-production of the sequel.

The former Oregon studio chief and Deacon’s adventure game director revealed during the podcast that CD Projekt RED tried to acquire Days Gone IP from Sony, the company, however, was not willing to sell the brand, the assets and the game concept, nor to grant the intellectual property under license for other uses and / or to external companies.

Garvin and Ross let it be known that “not being able to confirm this statement“and it is not actually clear if CD Projekt RED actually tried to acquire the intellectual property or if maybe CD Projekt thought of a possible agreement to bring the game to GOG or maybe to to be able to develop a sequel or a spin-off in collaboration with PlayStation Studios.

Sony Bend also worked on the reboots of Siphon Filter and Resistance but both ideas did not find fertile ground and were set aside while as we know Days Gone 2 did not get the green light from the publisher, despite the team having presented a concept of the sequel.