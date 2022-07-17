Did Chris Hemsworth go vegan? he did this so he could kiss Natalie Portman

For some years, the veganism has been gaining ground and of course Hollywood it was the first land that supported this current ideological Y philosophicalwhich aims to create awareness in the humanity with respect to health provided by a diet rich in vegetables and without the need for meat, as well as a life free of animal products, due to the cruelty that exists in the process of transforming the meat or skin of animals into food or objects of human consumption.

Many have been the celebrities who have applied in favor of this trend and to give it greater visibility, through their social networks they share what their alternatives are and how they lead a life of this type, as is the case with joaquin phoenix Y Natalie Portmanwho have been characterized as tireless activists who promote this lifestyle, which on many occasions is involved in many controversies.

In fact, there was a time when Natalie Portman She shared recipes on Instagram for her followers to see how easy it was to cook if you were vegan, but over time those videos were in the past. However, that does not mean that she has stopped doing it, because more than a trend, it is a lifestyle, which she will defend until the end. And this could be the secret behind her spectacular figure.

Why did Chris Hemsworth decide not to eat meat before kissing Natalie Portman?

On many occasions people vegans They live with people who eat meat who criticize them, which is why most of them are already used to fighting the battles, defending their points of view and debating as much as necessary. However, that did not happen this time. Natalie Portmanwho assured during an interview for the radio program ‘Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp’, that his partner in the film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Chris Hemsworth he took the trouble to consider her lifestyle before kissing her.

And it is that according to the words of the actress herself, Hemsworthknown for playing the God of Thunder, decided not to eat meat the morning they knew there would be a kiss scene, out of consideration for her, because she is vegan and he does eat meat constantly, a gesture that definitely portman applauded, as he declared for the radio program that “The day we had a kiss scene, he did not eat meat that morning, because I am vegan (…), he eats meat almost every half hour, so he had that considerate gesture.

It is possible that Hemsworth He doesn’t actually eat meat every half hour, but he eats about 10 meals a day, about 4,500 calories, to maintain the God of Thunder’s bulky figure, according to a video posted by his trainer Luke Zocchi discussing an intense actor’s training regimen.