Did Christian Nodal work in a department store before he was famous? This is what the singer looked like | VIDEO

Despite the bickering, controversies, loves and heartbreaks that Christian Nodal has gone through, no one can deny that he is one of the singers of the moment due to the power of his voice and the strength of his lyrics. However, like other artists at the top, he had to break through stone to get to where he is.

Thanks to the magic of the Internet and social networks, a video was leaked where the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” appears much younger, without tattoos, dressed simply and singing what would be one of his biggest hits “Adiós amor”.

As if it were a child who is put to act for the memory, Nodal stands in front of the camera to make his interpretation. However, you can also see something nervous, because he did not stop moving his arms and moved somewhat stiffly, something that he quickly overcame over time.

Did Christian Nodal work in a department store?

The video was posted by TikTok user @invictusdolches, who claimed Belinda’s ex-fiancé worked at a department store corporate before rising to fame.

As this type of thing is inspiring for Internet users, it was they themselves who identified that this was not true, since the singer had in his hand a document with the characteristics of a passport and in the same way they mentioned that the place was a government office .

Others, for their part, assured that he was always talented and that he looked much better without the tattoos that he even had on his face.

Who is Christian Nodal?

Originally from Caborca, Sonora, Christian Nodal He showed his talent from the age of 4 with singing, but over the years he would dominate some musical instruments such as the trumpet, piano and guitar.

Although he had an academic life like all young people, he decided to conquer his dreams and travel to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, to start his career from the bottom: singing in bars and restaurants. He would later move to Ensenada, Baja California, to continue his studies, but without abandoning his taste for music.

The year 2017 was key for him, since he released “Adiós amor”, a song that became popular in Mexico and the United States, with which he would begin to make a name for himself within the regional genre.

