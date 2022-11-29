Entertainment

Did Cristiano Ronaldo touch the ball on Portugal’s first goal? Fifa has decided! – Football break

Which of Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal’s first goal against Uruguay? On the Belgian side, the atmosphere is not looking good, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen were close to coming to blows, Romelu Lukaku separated them. Also discover Neymar’s reaction after Casemiro’s incredible goal against Switzerland.

Tags
