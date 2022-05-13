Did Danna Paola have another surgery? Share clip with very sensual and fleshy lips | PHOTOS

Danna Paola has been the subject of multiple criticisms for her appearance, going from comments that revolve around her weight to assumptions that the singer has undergone multiple aesthetic interventions.

Given this, the interpreter of ‘Bad fame’ She has positioned herself on social networks assuring that she does not have eating problems and that it is a shame that the media and haters focus on physical aspects to express their opinions.

This has been interpreted by many fans as a sign of empowerment on the part of the actress of ‘Elite’who in various interviews expressed how bad he felt when at some point his representative told him that he had gained weight.

However, criticism of his physique continues to emerge, and on this occasion the comments of an alleged operation were given as a result of Danna Paola share a clip on your instastories.

Danna Paola wears a natural make up

In said audiovisual, the beautiful Mexican wears a simple and natural makeup that highlights her beautiful face, although, what most attracted attention are her full lips.

Well, some users on social networks came to affirm that the actress seems to have injected Botox or to have undergone a similar procedure in order to thicken her lips.

The lipstick chosen by Danna Paola is ideal for brown skin

Given this, some followers of Danna Paola They jumped to the defense of the actress by arguing that it was most likely that everything was a product of the visual effects that can be achieved with makeup, or that it was part of a cell phone effect.

In any case, it is a fact that the interpreter of ‘Sodium’ looks beautiful and happy, which is possibly due to her most recent romantic relationship with Alex Hoyer.

Danna Paola caused a furor in social networks

What do you think? doDo you think that Danna Paola did something to thicken her lips??

