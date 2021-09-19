Did Disney want an exclusive streaming?

While in recent days Cruella 2 has been confirmed, with Emma Stone who will return as the young woman Cruella de Mon, from the Hollywood Reporter comes new rumors about the real plans of Disney for the live-action directed by Craig Gillespie.

A new report has indeed revealed that Disney had arranged everything to distribute Cruella as a Disney + exclusive in the first place even giving up the hybrid distribution room + streaming chosen at a later time. Although the company was reportedly extremely confident about the potential of the project, in the course of 2020 it had planned an exclusive streaming launch.

The reverse may have been triggered by the fact that a streaming-only distribution would likely force Disney to make additional payments to the film’s creative participants, with Craig Gillespie and Emma Stone lined up at the forefront to release Cruella in theaters. In the end, as we know, the film was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + via Premier Access, grossing $ 221.9 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2021 to date. . The announcement of the sequel to Cruella it also guaranteed a definitive peace between Emma Stone and Disney, with the star reportedly “weighing his options” on following in the star’s footsteps. Black Widow Scarlett Johansson, who recently sued Disney over the Marvel movie’s hybrid release strategy.

Cruella 2 doesn’t have an official release date yet, so stay tuned for more updates.