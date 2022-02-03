Did Djokovic get vaccinated? The indiscretion of his biographer: “Nadal’s victory in Australia was decisive”

Novak Djokovic may have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The Serbian tennis player, who missed the Australian Open due to an invalid visa due to lack of vaccination, would have changed his mind after Rafael Nadal’s success at the Melbourne slam. But also following the decision of Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season scheduled in Paris in June, not to open the doors to the unvaccinated. To put the hypothesis on the plate is a German journalist, Daniel Müksch, author of his recent biography entitled: «Novak Djokovic: Ein Leben lang im Krieg“(“Novak Djokovic, a life at war»). The news was not confirmed by either Nole or his staff, but Müksch told the German newspaper Heute: «From what I have heard from his coaching staff, it seems he has already been vaccinated. Maybe what happened in Australia made him make that decision. And maybe he also weighed the way he finished that Grand Slam, with the final won by Nadal. The fact that he won may have encouraged him to get vaccinated. ‘ According to the biographer, Nole did not even appreciate the demonstrations in Belgrade during the hectic days in Australia, in which his family had also participated. Now a confirmation or denial of the Serbian champion is awaited, who tomorrow, February 3, will go to the president Aleksandar Vučić, an occasion in which there will also be journalists.

Cover image: ANSA / ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

