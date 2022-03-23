Did Eiza González have her lips enlarged? Look at the photos and decide for yourself

We cannot deny that at this moment Eiza González is one of the most successful Latin artists in Hollywood and without a doubt, she deserves all the recognition she is receiving. The young actress has not only participated in successful productions, but she has also become the new it girl of the rugs.

Thanks to the spectacular outfits that she wears when she attends a gala, González always occupies a space in the list of the best dressed, for which she has also attracted the attention of important fashion brands. In fact, last year she became Bulgary’s first Latina ambassador.

Of course, not only his achievements give a lot to talk about, but also his love life and his figure. Although the Mexican actress enjoys a slim and slender body, she has often been criticized for her thinness, as well as for the alleged operations that she has had on her face. Now her face is the subject of conversation again, specifically, her lips. And it is that at the premiere, in Paris, of his new project ambulanceGonzalez looks very different.

2022 Best Image/The Grosby Group

2022 Best Image/The Grosby Group

This time she arrived on the carpet in a one-shoulder silk dress, from Stella McCartney, but it was not her outfit that caught the attention, but her face because it looked more plump and her lips much fuller. We are not sure if this effect was caused by the way she was made up, but the truth is that the actress may have gone to get one or another arrangement for this important day for her. Do you think she injected fillers into her face and augmented her lips?

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO