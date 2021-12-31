Did Elon Musk create Bitcoins? The insane theory of a Space X intern

This is a theory that has been around for some time, but Sahil Gunta, a former intern for Space X in 2018, continues to be convinced of it. Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto would actually be just a pseudonym behind which there would be none other than Elon Musk. The South African entrepreneur, according to Forbes the richest man in the world, would therefore have created the cryptocurrency.

The evidence in favor of this theory is there and as written by Gunta on the Medium website, it is increasingly convincing. First, Elon Musk has the cryptography and economics knowledge needed to create what would become the best known cryptocurrency ever, as evidenced by his role as PayPal co-founder. He also knows the C ++ programming language well, the same one used by Nakamoto to make the original version of the Bitcoin software.

In addition, Gupta cites other more concrete evidence in favor of his theory. For example when in 2014, the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto appeared on the internet to deny the news launched by Newsweek, that Dorian S. Nakamoto was behind Bitcoin. This tweet was followed after about a week by a tweet from Elon Musk that says this:

@ X4NWO Well, now that Satoshi Nakamoto has been discovered, I guess it is case closed… 🙂 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2014

Gupta also revealed that he had spoken to Sem Teller, former Elon Musk’s chief of staff, to whom, upon specific question of the former intern regarding the fact that Elon is actually Satoshi, he obtained this ambiguous answer:

There was 15 seconds of silence, then Teller said “Well, what can I say?

Elon Musk and Bitcoin: The entrepreneur’s denials

However, Elon Musk has never shied away from these speculations, always denying that he is the creator of Bitcoin or that he knows the creator, even in a recent interview with Forbes. There are actually some things that don’t quite add up to this theory, starting with the fact that Musk has always been a supporter of sustainable energy, while Bitcoin produces over 22 million tons of CO2 a year, according to some studies.

In fact, Tesla after approving payments through this cryptocurrency in March, had then quickly suspended its use, with the entrepreneur who had revealed that he preferred Dogecoin as a cryptocurrency for payments.

Despite its eccentricity, it’s hard to think that Elon Musk is really the creator of Bitcoin. We will therefore see if one day the mystery behind this cryptocurrency and its creator will be revealed.

Source: Cryptonews