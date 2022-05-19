Did Elon Musk have a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne at Johnny Depp’s house?

Lto controversy surrounding the stormy marriage between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard Add a new chapter. During the trial, which is in its ninth day, details have been revealed about the fights and tensions in the couple and, in addition, alleged infidelities of the actress One of them relates Heard to Cara Delevingne Y Elon Musk.

The rumors about the trio that they would have maintained have been topic of discussion since 2016, year in which the couple divorced. However, with the trial in full swing, it has made a comeback. Josh Drewex-husband of a friend of Amber Heard, declared in Daily Mail that the meeting would have taken place in an attic, owned by Johnny Depp, in The Angels.

Elon Musk denied everything

The owner of Tesla has already denied this information and confirmed the exact moment in which he began his relationship with Heard: “Cara and I are friends, but we have never done intimate things, she will confirm it. I want to confirm again that Amber and I only started dating about a month after filing for divorce. I was never close to her during her marriage“.

Despite this, many are those who think that the relationship began while the actress was still Depp’s wife and, in fact, the actor himself maintained that the meetings took place during the year before the divorceespecially at one of Musk’s properties.

Given all this, during the trial Johnny Depp and his lawyers have asked that Musk and James Franco, another actor with whom Amber Heard is also related, show the messages and emails they exchanged with his ex-wife. Besides, they have considered calling Cara Delevingne to testify, which has not yet made a statement on the matter. The only and most recent statements of the actress and model occurred a few weeks ago, when she confessed that she is pansexual and falls in love with people, whatever their gender.