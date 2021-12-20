Did Ethiopia use a peace agreement to start a war?

An investigation of the New York Times he told some details about the mechanisms that more than a year ago had led to the beginning of the war between the Ethiopian federal government and the separatists of the Tigray region: the two sides are still fighting each other today and have accused each other, and have been accused by international human rights organizations, of having committed extremely serious crimes against the civilian population. The investigation of the New York Times raised some important doubts on the version of events always told by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, who in 2019 won the Nobel Peace Prize for having made a historic peace agreement with neighboring Eritrea.

Ahmed has always claimed that he started the war in Tigré in reaction to an attack by the separatists, and denied for months the involvement of the Eritrean army in the conflict. The investigation, however, tells a different story: it claims that Ahmed began to gear up for the war in Tigré well before the attack, and before winning the Nobel Prize, and would have exploited the peace agreement made with Eritrea to planning the conflict together with his new ally: the Eritrean dictator Isaias Afewerki.

The investigation of the New York Times is based on a series of anonymous interviews with some Ethiopian officials, some still in office and others in exile, who gave important information on the activities of Prime Minister Ahmed in the months leading up to the start of the war in Tigré, in November 2020.

The war had begun after the gradual intensification of tensions between the two sides, which resulted in the attack by the separatists of the Tigray Liberation Front (TPLF) against some federal soldiers in the main barracks of Macallé, the capital of Tigray. Following that attack, Ahmed had ordered the federal army to launch a military offensive against the Tigray regional government.

The Eritrean army was then added to the Ethiopian army, albeit in ways that are not yet very clear. Ahmed had admitted its presence only months after the start of the war, and reconstructing those phases of the conflict is not at all easy, also because the Ethiopian government had completely blocked the media coverage of the war by banning journalists from entering, or by arresting them.

– Read also: The beginning of the war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia

Ahmed, who had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, claimed that he had started a war in Tigrè in response to the attack by the separatists: “the federal government – he said then – was forced into military confrontation”. From what emerged from the investigation of New York Timeshowever, by the time the war began, Ahmed had already started a series of operations for months to prepare the offensive against the Tigray.

In practice, immediately after signing the historic peace agreement with Eritrean president and dictator Isaias Afewerki in July 2018, Ahmed would have met him at least 14 times, some of which in secret, with closed-door meetings. Ahmed would then have sent a series of soldiers and military aircraft to Eritrea: Eritrea would have trained about 60 thousand soldiers then sent to Tigré, and between the two countries there would also have been exchanges of intelligence information.

According to what was stated by the officials interviewed by the New York Times, in those months Ahmed and Afewerki had then discussed several times about planning the conflict in Tigray, and had fired and threatened the military and officials who disagreed with them.

In other words, from the investigation of the New York Times it emerges that the peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea would practically immediately transform into a war alliance that would have led, just over two years later, to the beginning of the war in the Tigray region.

Ahmed and Afwerki shared a strong hostility towards the Tigray Liberation Front, which ruled Ethiopia from 1991, when it overthrew the Marxist regime of Menghistu Haile Mariam, to 2018, when Ahmed became Prime Minister.

Eritrea had gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993, and Afwerki held the TPLF guilty, among other things, of the very serious war that took place on the border between the two countries between 1998 and 2000, in which about 100,000 people were killed. .

Ahmed, in turn, had been part of the TPLF government before becoming prime minister, but ethnic hostilities remained entrenched between him and the members of the TPLF, which in Ethiopia have always been at the center of clashes and violence: Ahmed is part Oromo, the largest but also most marginalized ethnic group in Ethiopia, and the TPFL had been the dominant force in the federal government for years, even though the Tigrayans (those who inhabit Tigray) are a distinct ethnic minority in Ethiopia.

After becoming prime minister, Ahmed immediately showed hostility towards the TPLF and Tigers, accusing them of corruption and human rights abuses, revoking many of the policies introduced by their government, and even firing them from their own staff. The TPLF, a large and influential party, was also excluded from the federal government.

– Read also: The debated elections in Ethiopia a few months ago

The rapprochement between Afewerki and Ahmed became evident practically immediately after Ahmed’s election as prime minister, which took place in April 2018.

In July, with an unexpected and sudden turn in relations between the two countries, Ahmed and Afewerki met at the international airport of Asmara, the capital of Eritrea: they hugged each other publicly, joked, and a few days later they signed a peace agreement. Then Afewerki visited Ethiopia, which reopened its embassy in Eritrea after twenty years. The borders between the two countries reopened and a few days later the two leaders signed another peace agreement.

It was above all for this, as well as for the initial democratization reforms introduced in Ethiopia, that in 2019 Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded just over a year after the signing of the peace agreements with Ethiopia.

Henrik Urdal of the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), a research institute independent of the Nobel Foundation but among the most reliable sources on the criteria by which the prizes are awarded, told the New York Times that the decision to award the Nobel to Ahmed was fought, and in some ways considered risky by the award committee itself, which did not respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.

“The committee – said Urdal – knew it was running a risk”: the liberal reforms introduced by Ahmed were partly fragile and easily reversible (as indeed it was: various democratic freedoms that Ahmed had granted at the beginning of his mandate were then withdrawn or reduced) and the same peace agreement with Afewerki, a dictator, had raised many doubts.

According to Urdal, what prompted the committee to award the Nobel to Ahmed was also the hope of encouraging him to proceed in the direction of democratic reforms in Ethiopia, a country that was going through a serious political crisis and was facing a period of violent ethnic clashes.

– Read also: What was hoped for when Abiy Ahmed became prime minister

On the other hand, writes the New York Times, it was precisely the fact of having won the Nobel Peace Prize that facilitated Ahmed in planning the future war in Tigré: with the Nobel he had gained authority and credibility and had continued to present himself, and to be considered, as an icon of nonviolence.

The war began about a year after the Nobel Prize was awarded: in September 2020, Tigrè held local elections despite the directives of Ahmed, who had banned them indefinitely, justifying the ban with the need to limit coronavirus infections . The following month, the Ethiopian federal government then cut off its funding and political relations with the Tigré. Tensions grew, leading then to the TPLF attack on the Macallè barracks, which was then followed by Ahmed’s military offensive and the imposition of a state of emergency.

Ahmed expected a quick victory without too many deaths, but it didn’t turn out that way. The Ethiopian army reached Tigrè from the south, the Eritrean one from the north: the two armies, but also the Tigrinya militias themselves, were responsible for serious violence, massacres and thousands of rapes against civilians, denounced by numerous humanitarian organizations and nations. United. According to what emerged from the reconstructions, the violence of the Eritrean army was particularly atrocious. The war turned into a very serious humanitarian crisis.

The war formally ended a year ago, when the federal army regained control of Macalle, previously occupied by the TPLF. But the violence continued, the TPLF and the Ethiopian army continued to contend for various cities and territories, and the war, far from being over, is still ongoing.

– Read also: Did Abiy Ahmed deserve the Nobel Peace Prize?