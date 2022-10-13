Did FEMA deny your request for help? Learn how you can appeal the decision

Can I appeal a denial of help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA, in English)? If you are one of those affected by the passage of hurricane fiona and you received a letter or email notifying you that you are not eligible for financial aid, you can request a reconsideration.

According to an agency press release, applicants may submit additional documents or information to substantiate their claim. These include:

– Settlement of insurance claims or denial letter from the insurance provider.

– Proof of identity.

– Occupancy test.

– Proof of ownership.

How to appeal FEMA’s decision?

The entity explained that “if you do not agree with FEMA’s decision or with the amount of aid received, you can submit an appeal letter and documents that justify your claim, such as a contractor’s quote for home repairs” .

To do so, you must submit your appeal in writing and include the following:

– Full name of the applicant

– FEMA number for the disaster (DR-4671-PR)

– Address of primary residence before the disaster

– Telephone number and current address of the applicant

– FEMA application number on all documents

– Date

– Signature

– Reason for your appeal

FEMA explained that you will need to send the additional documents and appeal letter within 60 days of receiving the decision letter to the following address:

FEMA National Processing Services Center

PO Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

You can also fax them to 1-800-827-8112 or upload them to your account at disasterassistance.gov.