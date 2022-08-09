Did Franck Océan voluntarily reveal a photo of his private parts?

2016… Since this year, Franck Ocean has still not offered a new album to his fans. However, the latter will be happy because the musical prodigy has finally signed his return… in a funny way. No fight this time around, as was the case in 2013 when he and Chris Brown came to blows right outside a recording studio. TMZ claimed then at that time that the justice of Los Angeles was on the spot.

A dispute that had gone around the world and caused a lot of concern to the ex of Rihanna. But these are now old stories, and Franck Ocean has undoubtedly turned the page. He is now concentrating on his projects and, perhaps, as all his fans hope, finally a new album after the release of Blonde hair in 2016. However, it seems that he has a lot more desire to work on his jewelry brand which was born in 2021.

Franck Ocean’s penis, revealed in broad daylight?

And speaking of his brand, the artist has just unveiled a strange novelty. As our colleagues from Konbinithe rapper decided to release a gold and diamond ring that does not really fit on the finger… “The musical prodigy is finally back but still not in music. On the occasion of the first anniversary of Homer, his luxury jewelry brand, Franck Ocean offers us the XXXL H-Bone Ring”said our colleagues.

Before I let go of this strange information: “A gold and diamond penis ring for the modest sum of 31,000 euros”. In addition to the astronomical sum of the jewel, Franck Ocean once again surprised his entire community by publishing a snapshot of the ring… worn. The worst part of it all? The fact that fans are convinced that these are the private parts of the rapper. “While no one knows who is behind the cock ring, some believe it could be the singer himself. The caption of the photo crediting “franck ‘PACO’ocean” seems to support this hypothesis”concluded our colleagues.

