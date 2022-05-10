Did Guatemala follow the right path to relax the measures against covid-19? – Free Press

Faced with attitudes, how is it, was it prudent that health measures be relaxed in Guatemala to prevent the spread of covid-19?

“I don’t wear a mask because they already said it wasn’t mandatory.” This is how a vegetable seller responds in a market in zone 11 of the capital, which according to the epidemiological traffic light is on orange alert. For him and his family, the coronavirus is a thing of the past.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Health made the decision to leave the use of a mask at discretion in open places in municipalities on orange and yellow alert, and eliminated the capacity limit without distinction of spaces.

It is a double-edged sword, because although infections are now less compared to previous waves, the country has not yet reached the minimum levels of vaccinated people against the virus to face a possible rebound in cases, as well as to prevent the appearance of new variants.

Countries like the United States, Spain, Denmark, Finland have returned to normal, but their vaccination coverage is high -between 66 and 83 percent-. China is close to nine out of ten of its inhabitants being inoculated against covid-19, however, they once again reinforced sanitary measures and adopted the “zero covid” policy with confinements of entire cities, due to the appearance of positive cases.

In Guatemala the reality is different. The country is one percentage point away from the half of the inoculated population recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a country to reach herd protection. The minimum percentage with a complete scheme must be 70 percent, but currently only 34 percent of Guatemalans have both doses against the coronavirus.

Ciro Ugarte, director of Health Emergencies at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), told Free Press during the last weekly conference to update the behavior of the virus in the Americas, that Guatemala has made efforts to expand vaccination coverage against covid-19 and that it has already incorporated the child population into the national vaccination plan.

34 percent of the total population of the country has the complete vaccination schedule, according to the Our World in Data site.

However, he also stated that the risk of eliminating public health measures in the countries must be based on their capacity to respond to any new outbreak of the disease, in addition to paying attention to the level of community transmission, a risk in territories where vaccination coverage is weak.

The reports of the Covid-19 Situation dashboard in Guatemala show that in the last weeks of January of this year the contagion figures increased and 5,256 positive cases were reached on February 7, but the curve began to descend and the daily average for April and until the first week of May is 530. Hospital occupancy decreased, while deaths compared to previous waves are also less, a behavior that is not far from what happens in the other countries of the region .

Despite the fact that infections have decreased and deaths are less, Ugarte mentioned that it was “important to monitor the transmission situation, -as well as- do tests (swabs) mainly when public health and physical distancing measures are relaxed and other , including recommendations for the correct use of masks in closed spaces with poor ventilation.

He stressed the need to observe “what is the country’s capacity – to relax measures – and make an appropriate decision by maintaining active surveillance of suspected cases, isolation, quarantine when appropriate of contacts, and with that we can move forward together in this process”.

The challenges of the Government to comply with the opening responsible for the pandemic should be, then, according to PAHO, to increase vaccination coverage, hand in hand with increasing testing to detect possible outbreaks and follow up on the cases found to stop the spread. of the virus at the community level.

There is answer’s capacity?

“We are finally reaching the new normality that we have longed for so much,” said the Minister of Health, Francisco Coma, on April 27 when he announced the de-escalation of measures.

But said de-escalation, in the opinion of epidemiologist José Ortiz, from the Covid-19 Observatory in Guatemala, was done in a “disorderly” manner, since the country did not wait for the country to reach vaccination levels with a complete schedule, and the danger of mutation of the virus among a population that has not been inoculated.

With this type of decision, he indicates, the international health regulations are not complied with because covid-19 is a pandemic virus and the health authorities do little to interrupt the transmission of the disease.

He mentions that with the relaxation of measures, the population was given a message of false security when the circulation of the virus continues.

“All this has the consequence that the disease continues to perpetuate itself and waves continue to manifest, perhaps not as intense as at the beginning, but that will affect the Health System, not only in spending but also in the cost of human lives and damage to the health of Guatemalans”, emphasizes the epidemiologist José Ortiz, from the Covid-19 Observatory in Guatemala.

What the Ministry of Health should do is “accelerate” the immunization process until the population has the fourth dose, is Ortiz’s recommendation.

The infectologist Alicia Chang, president of the Guatemalan Association of Infectious Diseases (AGEI), has pointed out on several occasions that countries that have lifted measures have high levels of vaccinated population, but also the capacity to detect the disease with massive tests, to identify any outbreak and contain it in time. Actions that in Guatemala have been weak, and the amount of questionable testing during the two years of the pandemic.

For your part. Augusto Contreras, director of the Guatemalan Health Area Central, points out that the tests to detect covid-19 are still being done, and the positivity has dropped, it is close to 10 percent. The landscape can change, so they are on alert.

Currently in the capital there are more than 25 posts to make swabs, some of which were closed last year, according to Contreras, due to the low demand of the population for testing for the virus. “The installed capacity of our posts has not gone down, they just change places,” he adds.

It ensures that there are sufficient tests to attend to the population that requires it, and in the centers they maintain the necessary amount. “We are guaranteed at least a year’s supply,” he says.