Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Olivia Wilde clarifies the matter

Here’s What’s Going On With The Cast Of “Don’t Worry Darling” 3:40

(CNN) — Continuing possibly the most headline-producing film press tour of all time, Olivia Wilde was on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this Wednesday to give her version of what is now known as #spitgate.

For those who managed to avoid the details, the controversy stems from footage taken at the Venice Film Festival showing Harry Styles, star of Wilde’s film “Don’t Worry Darling,” performing a move that caused some to believe that he had spat on his co-star Chris Pine.

“I think it’s a perfect example of people looking for drama wherever they can,” Wilde told Colbert. “Harry didn’t actually spit on Chris.”

A rep for Pine, of course, had also previously tried to set the record straight, telling People magazine: “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion to the contrary is a blatant attempt to create drama that It just doesn’t exist.”

Styles has also joked about the rumor.

This incident was one of many scandals that arose from the production of the film and its subsequent promotion.

The film itself, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures (which is owned by CNN’s parent company), hits theaters on September 23.