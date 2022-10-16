Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? The disconcerting gesture of the actor fuels the controversy surrounding the film by Olivia Wilde

The controversy is chasing Don’t Worry Darlingthe film directed by Olivia Wilde and that opens on September 23 in theaters. The long-awaited presentation took place in Venice this week and after a press conference, held on Monday in the absence of Florence Pugh, the leading actress, all eyes are on them. There has been talk of tension between the team due to the romance between the director and Harry Stylesanother of the protagonists, and also how the departure of Shia LaBeouf changed the course of the relationship between Wilde and Pugh.

harry styles and chris pine at the venice festival

Though Florence Pugh was absent from the press conference, she was on the red carpet, where he kept his distance from Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde at all times, who also remained separate. Even when one of the photocall workers wanted them to change the order for the photo, they refused to move, leaving Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, who round out the cast, filling in the gaps. that were left between them. Once they entered the cinema to see the projection of Don’t Worry Darling for the first time before the public, what everyone is now talking about happened.

Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine were already in their seats. when Harry Styles entered the room and walked over to his place, pulling on his jacket before sitting down. At that moment, the singer of Watermelon Sugar makes a strange gesture and his partner looks surprised, looking at something on his lap, and stops clapping in disbelief. An exchange that many have identified as a spit on the part of the artist to the actor of wonder-womandespite how far-fetched that sounds. And it is so strange not only because it is a public event in which everyone is recording you, but because of the relaxed and friendly image that both performers have.

harry styles and chris pine at the venice festival

Chris Pine’s rep has denied there was any spitting, but he has not explained the reason for this strange interaction between them. Some fans point out that it is possible that Chris Pine’s surprised gesture is due to the fact that he did not remember where he had put his glasses and discovers them on his lap. It could also be that Harry Styles, despite his bodily movement, never opens his mouth. In another plane that has been made public at the time, it remains unclear what the reality of the matter is, so the controversy is served. Especially considering that the musical artist is one of the biggest stars in the world and, therefore, he has dedicated fans who have been avidly defending him.