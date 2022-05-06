Did he betray Barça? Eto’o’s message to Real Madrid for advancing to the Champions League final… and then he deletes it!

2022-05-05

Samuel Eto’oformer forward of Barcelonaalso joined the congratulatory messages for the real Madrid after having bet again on the comeback and sealing his ticket to the Champions League final.

The Cameroonian posted a photo with two images: one of his time at Madrid and another of the players celebrating qualifying for the final. But his message has raised controversy among Barca fans, who have him as one of the Catalan team’s benchmarks in the last two decades.

“Bravo Real Madrid, the club where it all started for me, for its impressive victory last night,” the now President of the Cameroon Football Federation wrote on Twitter and Instagram.