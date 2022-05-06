Did he betray Barça? Eto’o’s message to Real Madrid for advancing to the Champions League final… and then he deletes it!
2022-05-05
Samuel Eto’oformer forward of Barcelonaalso joined the congratulatory messages for the real Madrid after having bet again on the comeback and sealing his ticket to the Champions League final.
The Cameroonian posted a photo with two images: one of his time at Madrid and another of the players celebrating qualifying for the final. But his message has raised controversy among Barca fans, who have him as one of the Catalan team’s benchmarks in the last two decades.
“Bravo Real Madrid, the club where it all started for me, for its impressive victory last night,” the now President of the Cameroon Football Federation wrote on Twitter and Instagram.
For the Madrid fans, the message from Eto’obut for the azulgranas it was like a betrayal, especially after remembering that in one of their celebrations with the Barcelona he came to remember meringue in a negative way. He then apologized shortly after.
“Not even Figo dared so much”, “You shouldn’t publish that out of respect for Barcelona fans” or “Nooo Samu”, were some of the comments that the African received in his publication.
Because of all those kinds of comments, Eto’o He decided to delete the publication so as not to cause more controversy among Barça fans, who for many years idolized him when he dressed as a Blaugrana, winning two Champions (2006 and 2009).