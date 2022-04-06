Did he leave the Lakers? LeBron James left the stadium while Los Angeles was eliminated by the Phoenix Suns

LeBron James left the court at the end of the third quarter, while the Los Angeles Lakers played for survival in the fight for the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns.

It’s official: Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated from the fight for the classification to the Playoffs of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The team no longer fights for anything in its last games, and Lebron James It seems that he anticipated that end.

The Angelina star did not accompany on court Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and company in the crucial confrontation against the phoenix suns due to an ankle injury. However, he did say he was present at the Phoenix Footprint Center to look at his teammates.

With a t-shirt with the faces of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant put, LBJ watched as his teammates finished a couple first half, where they went to the locker room trailing by just five points. There was a whole second half left to save the season.

Video: LeBron James momentarily left the Lakers

The third quarter ended and home advantage was 18. With the level of both, the chances of a comeback were very slim. That was when the cameras caught James going to the locker room. Did he leave the Lakers? Apparently not, since in the last period he was seen back on the bench.