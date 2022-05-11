Did he target Stephen Curry’s partner? Ja Morant breaks silence after injury against Warriors

After missing Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs semifinal series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant broke his silence about his injury. Did he target Stephen Curry’s partner?

memphis grizzlies gave a clear sample that can complicate Golden State Warriors even without being able to count on Ha Morant. However, they fell short and ultimately lost Game 4 by 101 to 98 points and light the candles for the star point guard to be available for the fifth game against Stephen Curry and company (Wednesday, May 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET).

In the last quarter of Game 3 between Warriors vs. Grizzlies, Jordan Poole tried to take the ball from Morant, but ended up grabbing Morant’s right knee and making a move that put Ja out of the game. The Memphis star had something to say and he blew up on Twitter.

After a few minutes and seeing the impact of the attack on Stephen Curry’s partner who injured him, Ja Morant deleted the first reaction he had about the injury suffered against Warriors. However, the base continued with the desire to vent.

Morant came face to face with Jordan Poole in the Golden State Warriors’ victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs 2022 and, although he returned the greeting, he had not the slightest intention of having eye contact with the player who caused his injury.

Ja Morant breaks the silence after the injury against Warriors in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

“Stand. Stay solid. God wouldn’t put something difficult in your life if he thought you weren’t strong enough to get through it.” It was Ja Morant’s reaction on Twitter upon learning that he would miss Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.