Did Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner date?

Singer and celebrity personality Jaden Smith and reality star turned beauty mogul Kylie Jenner have had a host of celebrity crushes.

The couple may have dated for a brief period of time in 2013, when they were just high school students.

In 2013, Kylie Jenner was 16 years old and Jaden Smith was 15.

They both came from famous families and spent a lot of time in the spotlight, even as children.

The couple spent a lot of time together growing up, specifically between 2013 and 2015.

Many fans speculated that they were high school sweethearts.

They were often seen going to the movies, going out to dinner, or even casually attending their family’s red carpet events together.

According to my! News in 2013, Jenner even mentioned that she’d rather have Smith as her prom date.

However, the couple have maintained that they were always friends.

To this day, neither has confirmed that they were ever more than that.

At 23, Jaden Smith has had a lot of girlfriend and boyfriend rumors.

He is currently rumored to be dating model and actress Cara Delevingne after the couple was spotted together on Valentine’s Day.

Smith is also rumored to have dated Madison Pettis, Stella Hudgens, Sofia Richie, Amandla Stenberg, Sarah Snyder, Odessa Adlon, and Tyler the Creator.

At 24 years old, Kylie Jenner has also had several relationships.

Jenner is currently dating rapper Travis Scott and the couple share two children, Stormi (2018) and Wolf Webster (2022).

While they have been on fire over and over again, they rekindled their romance in 2021.

Previously, Jenner has been rumored to have dated Cody Simpson, Tyga, Drake, and Fai Khadra.