Did Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell break up?

Jason Sudeikis has reportedly called it quits on Keeley Hazell.

The Sun reported Tuesday that the Sudeikis, 46, and Hazell, 35, split because they “struggled to make it work” due to their hectic schedules.

However, sources in London told Page Six that they are still connecting.

Representatives for Sudeikis and Hazell did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The British actor and former Page Three model — who have known each other since at least 2014, when they both starred in “Horrible Bosses 2” — became closer in 2021. By November, they were caught kissing on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“He has known Keeley for a long time and feels safe and relaxed around her,” a source told Page Six at the time. “They enjoy each other’s company.”

Hazell stars in several episodes of Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ hit “Ted Lasso.” GC Images

Hazell, who stars in a few episodes of Sudeikis’ hit dramedy “Ted Lasso” as Bex, is the first woman Sudeikis has been linked to following his split from Olivia Wilde.

The former couple, who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, called off their seven-year engagement in November 2020.

Wilde, 38, who has since moved in with 28-year-old singer Harry Styles, received legal papers from Sudeikis during his presentation at April’s CinemaCon for his upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Wilde was delivering a speech to an estimated 4,000 attendees at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas when a woman walked onto the stage and handed him a manila envelope labeled “Personal and Confidential.”

“This is for me?” the actress asked, visibly confused, before glancing at the documents, which concerned the children of the exes and the parents’ ongoing custody drama.

Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke off their seven-year engagement in November 2020. WireImage

“It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to settle in, but as mortifying as it was, she didn’t want to react,” a source previously told Page Six.

However, a source close to Sudeikis insisted that he “had no prior knowledge of the time or place the envelope would have been delivered…and would never approve it.” [Wilde] be served in such an inappropriate manner.” (Sudeikis was filming Season 3 of his Apple TV+ show in London at the time.)

“Olivia and Jason have had their ups and downs, but this was very, very low,” the first source told us about the headline-making CinemaCon incident.

