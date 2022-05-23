Did Jason Sudeikis Break Up With His Girlfriend After Olivia Wilde Incident?

Jason Sudeikis He went through a long period of healing after his separation from Olivia Wilde, so he shared it in July of last year when he stated that he still did not have complete clarity about the end of their relationship. “I will have a better understanding of why in a year, even better in two, and even better in five, and it will go from being a book of my life to becoming a chapter, a paragraph, a line, a word, in a doodle”, he pointed out at the time. Then the protagonist of ted lasso he had already decided to give himself a second chance at love with the model Keeley Hazela story that would have come to an end after the actor was again in the spotlight in April following the bizarre incident Wilde suffered on the ComiCon stage, where he received custody papers for his children while shared details of his new movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Everything seemed to be going from strength to strength between Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell, but after a year of dating they have decided to go their separate ways, according to the American media. U.S. Weekly. Reports suggest that their busy schedules and projects at the door would have led the actors to conclude their romance, which had emerged a few months after the announcement of the comedian’s breakup with Olivia Wilde, mother of his two children, Otis and Daisy.

the star of Saturday night Live, 46, met the British model, 35, during the filming of the sequel to the tape I want to kill my boss.They began to see each other more frequently once the recordings of ted lassothe hit Apple TV series for which Sudeikis has taken home two Golden Globes and in which Hazell plays Bex, a supporting role.

What began as a friendship sparked strong rumors of romance; However, in February 2021, a source assured that their relationship was merely platonic. “Sure they’ve gotten close, but Jason isn’t ready for any kind of serious relationship,” she revealed. Four months later the Daily Mail cleared doubts by disclosing some photographs in which Sudeikis holds Keeley Hazell in his arms during a romantic walk through New York City, thus confirming that they had taken a leap into the field of love.

In November the couple was photographed enjoying a vacation in the Cabo San Lucas beaches (Mexico). “When Jason found out about his and Harry’s (Styles) ex-wife, Keeley was one of the people he turned to. During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive,” a source told the newspaper. TheSun.

The fateful outcome of the Sudeikis-Wilde engagement occurred in November 2020. In January of the following year, Olivia was seen at a friend’s wedding holding hands with Harry Styleswho took on the leading role of Don’t Worry Darling before the dismissal of Shia LaBeouf for bad behavior. “We did a victory dance when we heard that Harry had agreed to participate because we knew that he really appreciates fashion and style, and this film is very focused on the style aspect,” the director told Vogue.

Since then the actress and the former member of One Direction have not hidden their love. The couple took a very important step in February of last year: they moved together to a house located in the Hollywood Hills, reported Page Six. The previous summer they enjoyed the sea and the sun in Tuscany, Italy and Wilde was even present at several of the concerts of Styles’ last tour, Love on Tour.

