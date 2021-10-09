According to some rumors, Jennifer Aniston would have started the process of adopting a girl from a Mexican orphanage. One of its representatives denies it

For a couple of days now, reports have been circulating that Jennifer Aniston is allegedly adopting a baby girl.

The gossip started earlier in the week, during the reunion of Friends, when the actress seems to have revealed the news to her colleagues.

It was indeed reported that Jennifer had launched one baby bombshell to his former co-stars, revealing of be in the process of adopt a girl from an orphanage in Mexico.

Specifically, TMZ said Jennifer is adopting a little girl from House Hogar Sion, an orphanage she is a longtime supporter of, and that her two friends and colleagues, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, were already aware of the fact.

But are these rumors true? A representative of the star denies everything.

(Continue below the photo)

Is Jennifer Aniston Really Adopting a Baby Girl?

Although Jennifer herself has repeated several times that she would like to become a mother, the last time last February when she said she still dreams of children in her future, the rumors of adoption seem to be made up.

To give the official denial is a representative of the actress, who explains that the rumors are totally false.

Jennifer Aniston and her team denied the news that the actress is in the process of adopting a baby girl and have defined the story as an “invention” and the news “false and never happened”.

According to TMZ, a source had revealed: ‘Jen felt that the reunion of Friends it was the perfect time to make the announcement to the whole gang. ‘

“While the girls already knew – since they see each other regularly – Jen thought it would be special to tell the boys when they were all together, as she rarely sees them due to everyone’s busy lives and their different work commitments.”

The representatives of the actress, however, specify that such a conversation never existed and that Jennifer is not currently looking to adopt any children.