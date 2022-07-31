Did Jennifer Aniston and Chelsea Handler really have a fight?

ads

According to Radar, the two stars became friends after Jennifer Aniston appeared on Chelsea Handler’s late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately” in 2010. Before long, the pals developed such a close friendship that Glamor’s 2012 Women of the year, Aniston proudly proclaimed, “I’m madly in love with the one and only Chelsea Handler!” When Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015, the comedian got an exclusive invite to the ceremony, and sources say she even accompanied her on their honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Eventually, the cracks in their friendship began to show. Sources say Aniston, who is notoriously private, was furious after Handler betrayed her trust. “Jennifer found out that Chelsea was spilling secrets about her marriage and talking about her behind her back,” a source close to the “Chelsea” star told Radar. “Everyone is shocked by this because they were very close friends, but Jen knew it had to be someone very close to her who was speaking, and she found out it was Chelsea! When Jennifer found out, she freaked out! After removing Hander from her elite circle, the outlet reports that Aniston insisted that her publicist, Stephen Huvane, drop the comedian as her client. Oh!