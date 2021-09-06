Did Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer get engaged? This time he answers

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are together. Yesterday the news sparked the fans of “Friends” and beyond. Many would have wanted to see them really together ever since they played Ross and Rachel in the famous TV series. Then since they revealed, during the 25th anniversary reunion, that they were really attracted to each other, many have hoped to see them together over 20 years apart. The gossip has been self-fueled for months but then came the denial of the person concerned: the two would be just friends.

Lost opportunity?

Schwimmer, through his representatives, told theUK Sun that there is “no truth” about the rumors that he and Aniston are dating. “In the first season, I had a huge crush on Jen,” Schwimmer said in the special hosted by James Corden. “It was mutual,” Jennifer Aniston replied.

That limit not exceeded

“At some point we were both attracted to each other, but we were like two ships that didn’t cross: one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that line, but both …”, are were the final words of Ross-Schwimmer.

