Did Jennifer Aniston really eat this salad that went viral? – Metro Chile

Fans of celebrities are always researching the lives and daily lives of celebrities to try to imitate as much as possible, thus feeling a little closer to their idols.

In the case of Jennifer AnistonIt has always been a matter of curiosity how she has managed to stay so youthful and athletic over the years. The Friends actress has always shown a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and exercise, especially yoga.

Jennifer Aniston explains about her viral salad

As for food, many years ago a salad that Jennifer Aniston supposedly ate on the set of Friends went viral. Now the actress herself has denied this, ensuring that she did not eat that salad.

“I feel like I’ve let the world down, but that’s not my salad.” he confessed to Shape magazine when asked about this dish. It’s about the Cobb salad and it was her Friends partner, Courteney Cox, who said at the time that Jennifer ate this salad every day.

Among the main ingredients of this Cobb salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, avocado and Roquefort cheese stand out.

This is the Cobb Salad (Agencies)

Instead, the salad that Jennifer Aniston does eat frequently, according to Cosmopolitan, is one with lettuce, chicken, egg whites, a touch of chickpeas, bacon and vinaigrette.

Has a line of hair products

While Jennifer Aniston continues to dedicate herself to her acting projects, she has also brought out her facet as a businesswoman. A year ago she launched her own line of hair care products called LolaVie.

It recently launched a new product, an essential oil for hair, to bring life back to women’s hair and give it a lovely natural shine.

Related content

Jennifer Aniston surprised Friends fans by wearing a dress from the series after 20 years

This is what the cast of Friends continues to earn today for the series