Did Jennifer Lopez return the luxurious gift to the ex Rodriguez? Fan on tilt

“It seems that JLo has left not only you, but also the red car”, write the fans under the photo that Alex shared on Instagram

It certainly could not go unnoticed by the most attentive eyes the photo shared by Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez. The latter posted an image on Instagram that many saw as a normal shot. But there is that something, not so small, in the background that immediately attracted the attention of various users on the social network.

The former baseball player posed next to a car which could not go unnoticed and wrote as a caption: “I’m super down to earth”. Well the car in question is one red convertible Porsche 911 GTS. And what’s so strange? It seems to be thecar that Alex had given to Jennifer Lopez in 2019.

Comments from users were not long in coming, of course: “It seems that JLo has left not only you, but also the red car”. There are those who accuse him of taking back the gift he gave to JLo and not only. In fact, the car looks identical to the very expensive gift Rodriguez gave to Lopez for his 50th birthday.

On that occasion, the singer posed in front of the$ 140,000 car with a matching red suit. Just a few days ago, JLo has deleted from her Instagram profile all the photos that portrayed her next to Alex, while it seems to proceed at full speed her love affair with Ben Affleck.

On the other hand, Rodriguez has recently appeared quite calm in remembering the almost five years spent alongside the pop star. For the first time, the former baseball player talked about the breakup with the well-known singer.

Fans remember the video he portrayed well Jennifer for the first time in front of the very expensive Porsche 911: “Oh my God do I have to drive? I’ve never driven a car like this “.

When she got behind the wheel, she had proved to be quite loose. The pop star, however, seems to prefer sitting in the back seat, rather than driving.

Now Alex, sharing this photo leaning against the car he had given to JLo, would you like to send some message? Surely the most attentive fans did not go unnoticed by the detail.

As he does not like to drive, Lopez probably preferred to return the gift to what is now her ex boyfriend.

Does Jennifer no longer want to have anything to do with her ex since she has now found serenity with Affleck? There are those who are convinced that Rodriguez himself took back the gift.