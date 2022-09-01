Entertainment

Did John Mayer write songs about Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift once said she didn’t mind if her exes wrote a song about her. “If I have to write songs about my exes, they can write songs about me,” Swift told InStyle UK in 2013 (via E! News). ” This is how it works. I’m not going to complain about it. »

Only a few took up the offer (Harry Styles, anyone?) But in 2013, John Mayer released a track called “Paper Doll,” which fans say has traces of Swift written all over it. In one line, Mayer sings, “You’re like 22 girls in one / And none of them know what they’re running from,” per Genius. Fans think he’s referring to Swift’s single ’22’ and a line in ‘Dear John’ that reads, ‘I’ll look back and regret ignoring when they said to run so fast as possible. There’s also a line in the song that says, “Somebody gon’ paint you another sky,” which fans say is a callback to the lyrics of “Dear John,” “You paint me a blue sky and you come back and turn it into rain. »

Mayer never directly acknowledged these assumptions, even when asked directly. “There has been speculation from the press that it could be someone. True or false ? The Today show’s Willie Geist asked (via Us Weekly), but the singer offered a vague answer. “Yeah, songwriters write songs because of people, about people. involved [it]. That’s none of my business. »

