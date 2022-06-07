Did Johnny Depp spend $62,000 to celebrate his trial win against Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp shelled out more than $62,000 for a special dinner curry party with friends on Sunday night in Birmingham, England. Depp, 58, indulged in a feast of “authentic indian cuisine“, cocktails and rose wine at the Varanasi restaurant, which serves “heavenly recipes and a relaxing atmosphere“, according to its website.

The actor, declared a “down to earth guy“by the restaurant staff, he scored a big win on Wednesday when he was awarded a $10.35 million judgment in his brutal defamation trial against his ex wife Amber Heard, 36.

The “Edward Scissorhands” star was hanging out with his musician friend and collaborator jeff beck77, and 20 others at his party at what is billed as “Birmingham’s largest Indian restaurant.”

What is Johnny Depp doing in England?

Depp has been staying in the UK to accompany Beck on his tour. She even appeared on stage at several of the guitarist’s shows, including one at the Royal Albert Hall in London at the end of last month.

The father of two children traveled to Birmingham to perform with Beck on stage in his show at the city’s Symphony Hall. Depp and his entourage arrived at the trendy restaurant at 7 p.m. and posed for photos with fans, the Daily Mail reported.

The 20,000-square-foot restaurant closed for Depp and his friends could eat in private and left around midnight.

Mohammed Hussain, Director of Operations for Varanasitold the outlet: “We got an unexpected call on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come over for lunch with a group of people.”

This is how Depp booked the Indian restaurant in the UK

“I was surprised, and at first, I thought it might have been a joke . But then his security team came [y] They checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were worried other diners might disturb him,” she continued.

Hussain described how the chefs prepared a feast for the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” which included delicacies such as shish kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and tandoori prawns.