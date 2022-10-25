Did Johnny Depp want to accuse Amber Heard of an accidental death?

A strange request from Johnny Depp, apparently wanted to involve Amber Heardin the accidental death of a close friend of the actress. The actor wanted to involve his former partner, Amber Heard, in a death of a close friend of the actress.



In the last hours more information has been shared, of the documents presented in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, several months ago. What caught the attention of the media was an apparent request from the actor.





What is read in the documents?

Months have passed since it was released, the verdict of the trial faced by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. However, to date, more information continues to appear, which apparently would have been submerged in the number of documents.

Apparently for the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, about 6 thousand documents were presented, so some papers are still being investigated. Also, apparently the interpreter of “Pirates of the Caribbean” tried to involve Heard in the accidental death of a close friend.

The case of the friend Amber Heard, occurred in the early 2000s, who died in a car accident. Logan was the friend of the actress and she was just a teenager at the time. However, Johnny Depp tried to relate her to that accident.

“Mr Depp also questioned Ms Henriquez (Amber Heard’s sister) suggesting that her sister was driving the vehicle at the time of the tragic death of Ms Heard’s close friend, Logan, when they were both teenagers.”reads one of the documents that was leaked.

Other details that emerged from the documents

According to the defense Amber Heard, no accusation was made against him, related to said accident. On the other hand, the legal team of Johnny Depp did not evidence these accusations.

“There was not a shred of evidence to support this outrageous allegation: Mrs. Heard was nowhere near the county in which the accident occurred at the time and was devastated when notified,” explained the lawyers of the actress.

That was how Johnny Depp’s order did not materialize, while the team of Amber Heard added the following:

“The actress was pulled over for driving with a suspended license in Texas as a teenager (…) These traffic violations occurred when she was a minor, and even then, they are not felonies or misdemeanors involving moral turpitude.”