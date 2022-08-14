Did Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner ever date?

Justin Bieber has been linked to more than one Kardashian-Jenner sister, and many fans believe the pop star dated Kendall Jenner. Here’s what we know about the pop star model’s relationship, including what they said to each other.

(LR) Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner | Theo Wargo/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s sexy photoshoot sparked dating rumors

In March 2015, Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber posed together for a photo shoot for Vogue. An image showed the two stars sitting side by side in lounge chairs while a shirtless Bieber wrapped his arms around Jenner’s shoulders.

In another photo, the two stars press against their bare stomachs as Jenner runs a hand along Bieber’s abs.

Between their chemistry in the photos and the fact that the two stars were spotted hanging out together, fans have speculated that Bieber and Jenner are a couple.

Justin Bieber Reportedly Says His Relationship With Kendall Jenner Was ‘Never Serious’

Kendall Jenner apparently denied rumors that she was dating Justin Bieber during an appearance on night line. “He’s a longtime friend of our family,” she said (via E! News). “Everyone likes to assume things, but no. »

But the “Stay” singer told a different story. In a November 2015 interview with Billboard, the reporter wrote that Bieber said “it was never serious with Kendall Jenner.” While it might not be serious, it seems the two celebs had some sort of romantic relationship.

Selena Gomez wouldn’t have liked Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner to spend time together

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated for about eight years, starting in 2010. According to In Touch, Gomez wasn’t too happy about Bieber spending time with Jenner.

In October 2014, the publication reported (per The Things) that the Disney star didn’t like the way Bieber and Jenner were planning secret get-togethers behind her back. The model and singer even took their special friendship international, having dinner together at Ferdi restaurant in Paris, France, without Gomez, even though she had flown there with Bieber.

There don’t seem to be any lingering romantic feelings between the model and the pop star

Kendall Jenner has been close friends with Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber since the model didn’t marry the singer. The two women maintained their friendship throughout the Biebers’ marriage, so it seems there are no lingering romantic feelings between Jenner and the pop star.

In October 2018, Hailey and Jenner did an interview together where they asked each other questions while taking a lie detector test. While reading a cue card, Jenner asked, “Does Justin think I’m cool? Hailey replied, “Of course! The polygraph technician then revealed, “That’s a lie,” causing both women to burst out laughing.

Recently, Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, went on several double dates with Justin and Hailey Bieber. In March, E! News reported that the group of four were spotted having dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. And the previous month, the two couples attended Super Bowl LVI together at SoFi Stadium.

