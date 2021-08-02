Did Kanye cheated on Kim Kardashian with Jeffree Star? Here’s who the influencer is

the Kimye they never did anything quietly. Married since 2014 and with 4 children, they have shared with the world every detail of their lives. Who are the Kimye? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West obviously. Now, however, the couple seems to have finally broken out. The two prepare for what promises to be the divorce of the year. Rumors of a crisis between Kim and Kanye have been chasing each other for years. It seems that the straw that broke the camel’s back is linked to a third incomodo: Jeffree Star.

With 14 million followers, Jeffree Star is one of the most popular instagram influencers. 35 years old, model, make-up artist and entrepreneur, Jeffree is very famous in Hollywood. With multicolor hair, exaggerated makeup, eccentric style and designer clothes (Gucci and Louis Vuitton favorite brands), the beauty guru does not go unnoticed. A friend of the Kardashian clan, he is said to have gone too far with Kanye West. In recent days the Tiktoker Ava Louis he dropped the bomb, giving for sure a flirtation between the two. The story would go on for months. Star immediately denied it, branding the accusations as unfounded. No comment from Kim and Kanye.

Kim Kardashian she spent the holidays in her luxurious residence in Calabasas with her children, mother, sisters and grandchildren while Kanye West he spent Christmas on the family ranch in Wyoming, bought in 2020 for 14 million dollars. In short, the rift has been evident for a long time. But there’s more. Who else spent the holidays in Wyoming? Jeffree Star! The influencer has geolocated in the U.S. state without shame and there are those who claim that in a shot in which he wears sunglasses there is a reflection of Kanye. I live in Wyoming and am writing my autobiography, reads the description of Jeffree’s social profile. Will there also be a chapter dedicated to the rapper?

Related Posts

Loading... Advertisements