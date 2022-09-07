Did Kanye West bring up Kim Kardashian’s intimate issues on Instagram?

The fact that Yes has taken over his Instagram account in recent days has obviously not gone unnoticed. In top form, the mogul will have in turn attacked Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi or even the current CEO of adidas. Contrary to rumors, on the other hand, he will have spared his ex-wife. At least, partially…

Kanye West exposes a lie

Back on Instagram, Kanye West obviously made the happiness of the followers of its exits of road. As always, the rapper didn’t make the effort to censor his inspired outings. Just take a quick look at the history of his publications to be convinced, since the man did not hesitate to announce the false death of the CEO of adidas, or to ask Pete Davidson he lived well the fact of having tattooed the initials of his children.

However, contrary to what has been mentioned on social networks, At no time will Ye have mentioned the hypotheticals “trouble with diarrhea” of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Made aware of these trolls, West will have responded on Instagram, in order to deny: “It’s not from me. Someone copied my text style, and wrote something totally unfunny. »

To believe that the situation has therefore returned to calm between Kanye and the mother of his children?