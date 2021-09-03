Did Kanye West cheat on Kim Kardashian?

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship ended after seven years of marriage. No official reason was ever given, although Kim hinted that there was a physical distance between the couple – Kanye lived in a different state than the reality star – and that there are very few truly intimate moments. Kanye’s odd behavior during the run for president also contributed to something.

But now it appears that Kanye himself is reporting that there are problems between them for a longer period. He sings it in the song “Hurricane” from his new album Donda. In it he raps: “Here I go acting ‘so rich’ / Here I am with a new girl / And I know what the truth is / I’m still playing after two kids / There’s a lot to digest when your life is always on the go. ” With these words, Kanye appears to be. Note that he had an affair with another woman after the birth of her first two children. He also rapped: “Sixty million dollar house, but I never went there.” the relationship could not have led to a permanent breakup, because the couple later lived with two other children.

"In a way, this is his statement for every mistake he made and his apology. A way to take responsibility, "a source told People.

However, not all is bad. In “Lord I Need You,” Kanye again talks about his ex-wife, who has appeared multiple times at “Donda” listening parties. “Time and space are a luxury”, it seems there. “But you came here to show that you still love me.” It wouldn’t be far from the truth for Kanye. According to sources, Kim will not be in a hurry to finalize the divorce. She said, “They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce. It took months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they are getting along again and that everything between them is friendly ”.