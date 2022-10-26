Did Katy Perry’s eyelid refuse to open during her concert?

MUSIC – Does she have the evil eye? As she posed at the end of a song at a recent concert in Las Vegas, Katy Perry seemed to lose control of her right eyelid. The singer, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, October 25, was forced to use her fingers to open her eye.

As you can see in the video at the top of the article, the images have gone viral on social networks, especially on TikTok. And there are many speculations to explain the incident. For some, the explanation is simple, the interpreter of California Girls would have simply had a problem with false eyelashes.

Others believe that the artist was mimicking a doll whose eye refuses to open, as sometimes happens with this type of toy, or even imitating a robot. It is true that this is part of Katy Perry’s habits, on stage or in her clips, like that of 365in which she plays a humanoid.

For now, the singer has not returned to the incident. Will she open the eyes of her audience to the real causes of this episode? Mystery.

